Netherlands to Introduce 2-Week COVID-19 Restrictions on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Netherlands will impose tighter COVID-19 restrictive measures for 14 days starting Wednesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

The new restrictions come in addition to a partial lockdown, which came into force on October 14.

From Wednesday on, museums, theaters, sex clubs, casinos, cinemas, amusement parks, swimming pools and libraries will be closed for two weeks.

Hotels, funeral homes and airports will remain open. Retail stores will work until 8 p.m. Alcohol will not be sold between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Public events will be banned, with the exception of legally permitted demonstrations and gatherings.

People over the age of 18 will be allowed to play individual sports or in a team of no more than two.

The Netherlands has so far recorded 375,890 COVID-19 cases, with a total of 7,576 related deaths.