Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron - Acting Prime Minister

The Netherlands will impose a lockdown to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant from Sunday to January 14, Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Netherlands will impose a lockdown to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant from Sunday to January 14, Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.

"The Netherlands will impose a lockdown starting tomorrow .

.. The Omicron strain is spreading faster than we expected," Rutte said at a press conference.

During the lockdown, all bars, restaurants, cafes, movie theaters, museums, theaters, gyms as well as shops that do not sell essential goods will be closed.