Netherlands To Introduce Lockdown To Stem Spread Of Omicron - Acting Prime Minister
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 12:00 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The Netherlands will impose a lockdown to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant from Sunday to January 14, Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.
"The Netherlands will impose a lockdown starting tomorrow .
.. The Omicron strain is spreading faster than we expected," Rutte said at a press conference.
During the lockdown, all bars, restaurants, cafes, movie theaters, museums, theaters, gyms as well as shops that do not sell essential goods will be closed.