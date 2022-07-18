UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Introduce Orange Weather Alert On Tuesday Due To Heatwave - Weather Service

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Netherlands to Introduce Orange Weather Alert on Tuesday Due to Heatwave - Weather Service

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Netherlands will issue an orange weather alert code due to a heatwave on July 19, the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute said on Monday.

"Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19, the weather will be very hot. An orange weather code will be introduced throughout the centre and south of the country due to high temperatures," the Dutch national weather forecasting service said on Twitter.

Temperature in the Netherlands is expected to reach up to 38-39 degrees Celsius (100-102 degrees Fahrenheit).

Europe is now experiencing abnormal heatwaves. In France, the temperature has risen to 38-40 degrees Celsius and in some areas approaching 44. The United Kingdom is expected to face record heat waves on Monday and Tuesday, with the anticipated temperature rising up to 40 or 41 degrees, thus breaking an absolute temperature record for the entire history of observations. At the same time, the south of Europe is covered by seasonal forest fires. Massive wildfires in Spain have already spread to over 20,000 hectares (49,421 acres) of forest.

Related Topics

Weather Europe Twitter France Orange Alert Same Spain United Kingdom Netherlands July

Recent Stories

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

12 minutes ago
 President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

59 minutes ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

2 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

3 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.