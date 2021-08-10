UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Keep Deporting Rejected Afghan Asylum Seekers - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:57 PM

Netherlands to Keep Deporting Rejected Afghan Asylum Seekers - Reports

The Netherlands is set to continue deporting rejected Afghan asylum seekers despite the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) intensifying their offensive in the conflict-torn country, the NRC Handelsblad newspaper reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Netherlands is set to continue deporting rejected Afghan asylum seekers despite the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) intensifying their offensive in the conflict-torn country, the NRC Handelsblad newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In July, Afghanistan called on the European Union to stop deporting Afghan asylum seekers for at least three months in light of intensified clashes between Taliban militants and government forces.

However, the Netherlands and five other EU countries, namely Germany, Denmark, Austria, Belgium and Greece, reportedly submitted a letter to the European Commission, asking to keep in force the existing agreement with Afghanistan on refugees' deportation.

In this letter the EU nations refer to the obligation of all countries to repatriate their nationals. They also expressed their concern over the prospects of Afghanistan remaining the main source of undocumented migration to the bloc in the future.

The hostilities between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban have been on the rise as foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. According to the UN assistance mission, the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May when the Taliban launched their offensive.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Militants United Nations Russia European Union Germany Austria Belgium Netherlands Greece Denmark May July All From Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

13 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Sharhan appointed as Deputy Managing Di ..

Mohamed Al Sharhan appointed as Deputy Managing Director of World Government Sum ..

13 minutes ago
 Gastritis cases on rise in twin cities: Health Exp ..

Gastritis cases on rise in twin cities: Health Expert

1 minute ago
 PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule for Mardan

PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule for Mardan

1 minute ago
 Syrian President Approves Composition of New Gover ..

Syrian President Approves Composition of New Government - Press Office

1 minute ago
 Afghan Forces Say Repelled Taliban Offensive in Ma ..

Afghan Forces Say Repelled Taliban Offensive in Mazar-i-Sharif

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.