Netherlands to Keep Deporting Rejected Afghan Asylum Seekers - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Netherlands is set to continue deporting rejected Afghan asylum seekers despite the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) intensifying their offensive in the conflict-torn country, the NRC Handelsblad newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In July, Afghanistan called on the European Union to stop deporting Afghan asylum seekers for at least three months in light of intensified clashes between Taliban militants and government forces.

However, the Netherlands and five other EU countries, namely Germany, Denmark, Austria, Belgium and Greece, reportedly submitted a letter to the European Commission, asking to keep in force the existing agreement with Afghanistan on refugees' deportation.

In this letter the EU nations refer to the obligation of all countries to repatriate their nationals. They also expressed their concern over the prospects of Afghanistan remaining the main source of undocumented migration to the bloc in the future.

The hostilities between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban have been on the rise as foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. According to the UN assistance mission, the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May when the Taliban launched their offensive.