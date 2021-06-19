UrduPoint.com
Netherlands To Lift Almost All COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From June 26 - Rutte

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:31 AM

The Netherlands has decided to list almost all COVID-19 restrictions starting from June 26, Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Netherlands has decided to list almost all COVID-19 restrictions starting from June 26, Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

"The Netherlands is taking a big step ... With a social distance of 1.5 meters, almost anything is allowed.

No restrictions, no closing times, no ban on alcohol, no guidelines on the number of guests at home and no masks in stores," the prime minister said during a press conference, adding that the new measures will be in force starting from June 26.

Nightclubs will be able to resume their work if they use the CoronaCheck application, which will determine whether a visitor is fully vaccinated against coronavirus and whether he had a negative COVID-19 test in the past 40 hours. Moreover, theaters, museums and other indoor venues will be allowed to increase their capacity if they use this app.

