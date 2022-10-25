UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Participate In Training Of Ukrainian Military In 2023 - Defense Minister

Published October 25, 2022

Netherlands to Participate in Training of Ukrainian Military in 2023 - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Netherlands will take part in the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom in 2023, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited the site of the Operation Interflex, a UK-led multinational military operation to train and support the Ukrainian armed forces, in the north of the kingdom.

"Impressed during visit to Op. Interflex in the UK, where NLD military personnel provide basic training to Ukrainian recruits. An assignment with great responsibility; one that we will continue in 2023," Ollongren said on Twitter.

In August, the Netherlands joined the UK-led program to help train Ukrainian soldiers. The course includes training in weapons handling, first aid on the battlefield, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and the law of armed conflict. The Dutch defense ministry said that about 90 Dutch servicemen are involved in the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the UK.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian defense ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their military support for Kiev and providing Ukrainian military with training on a bilateral basis.

Moscow has warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the EU, the US and NATO have maintained that they are not part to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.

