Netherlands to Purchase Four M-Q9 Reaper Drones - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The United States approved a potential $611 million sale of four MQ-9 Reaper drones and related equipment to the Netherlands, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands of MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $611 million," the Pentagon said in a press release.

"The Government of the Netherlands has requested to buy up to four (4) MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft."