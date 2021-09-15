UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Reopen With COVID-19 Passes Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Netherlands to Reopen With COVID-19 Passes Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Dutch government will mandate COVID-19 passes for going to restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues from September 25 but will scrap social distancing requirements.

"The vaccination rate is high enough to lift the mandatory 1.5 meter (5 feet) distance rule everywhere, but it is not high enough yet to do this without conditions," a statement read.

The Dutch aged 13 and over will be required to present a digital coronavirus pass that shows if its holder is fully vaccinated, has recently tested negative or has recovered from the disease.

The number of visitors at outdoor venues will not be capped. Indoor places will be filled at 75% capacity if no fixed seating is provided.

Bars and restaurants will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Mask wearing continues to be mandatory in public transport and in airports.

People who have a severe immunodeficiency will be invited to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine shot. The government said that it did not plan to use boosters more widely yet.

More Stories From World

