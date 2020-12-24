UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands To Require Negative COVID-19 Test From Coming Air Passengers - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 03:30 AM

Netherlands to Require Negative COVID-19 Test From Coming Air Passengers - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Netherlands has decided to tighten requirements for everyone arriving in the country by plane, demanding a negative COVID-19 test from air passengers starting from December 29, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

The test made within 72 hours before the arrival must be presented by any air passenger, including Dutch citizens, the NL Times newspaper reported.

"If passengers do not have a negative PCR test result that meets the requirements, they are not allowed to board the aircraft," de Jonge wrote in a letter to the national parliament on Wednesday, as quoted by the newspaper.

The arriving passengers will also be told to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

"The Cabinet emphasizes once again that foreign travel at this time is only intended for those who have to travel for necessary reasons and that the current quarantine rules will continue to apply with this measure," de Jonge added.

The new wave of COVID-19 restrictions in multiple countries is linked to last week's announcement of the UK authorities about a new strain of the coronavirus, which is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. 

Related Topics

Parliament United Kingdom Netherlands December From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

3 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

4 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

3 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold â€˜Leading Womenâ€™s Forumâ€™

4 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.