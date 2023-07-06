Open Menu

Netherlands To Return Nearly 500 Colonial-Era Artifacts To Indonesia, Sri Lanka - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Amsterdam has pledged to return to Indonesia and Sri Lanka 478 objects of cultural significance brought to the Netherlands during the colonial era, the Dutch government said on Thursday.

"At the request of Indonesia and Sri Lanka, the Netherlands will be returning 478 objects of cultural significance to Indonesia and to Sri Lanka. The objects were wrongfully brought to the Netherlands during the colonial period, acquired under duress or by looting," the Dutch cabinet said in a statement.

Among the objects to be returned are Indonesia's Lombok treasure and Sri Lanka's Canon of Kandy that are kept in the Netherlands' National Museum of World Cultures and the Rijksmuseum.

The decision to return the objects was made by Dutch Secretary of State for Culture and Media Gunay Uslu on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on the Return of Cultural Objects from Colonial Context.

"This is a historic moment ... It's the first time we're following recommendations of the Committee to give back objects that should never have been brought to the Netherlands," Uslu was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Dutch government also expects closer cooperation with these countries in the areas of collection research and museum exchanges in the future.

The transfer of ownership to Indonesia is expected to take place on July 10, and to Sri Lanka at the end of 2023.

