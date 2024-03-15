Netherlands To Select Future Attack Submarines
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Netherlands was set to announce Friday who it has chosen for a multi-billion-euro contract to build four submarines for its navy, with a consortium headed by France's Naval Group favoured over German and Swedish rivals.
French state-owned Naval Group has allied with Dutch company Royal IHC and is up against Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Sweden's Saab AB, which has allied with Dutch naval shipyard Damen.
The vessels will replace the Netherland's four Walrus class subs which entered service in the early 1990s, of which one was decommissioned last autumn so that its spare parts could be used to keep the other three in operation.
The Dutch defence ministry said state secretary for defence Christophe van der Maat will make the announcement Friday.
Dutch media reports say the French-led consortium has been chosen, but the companies wouldn't comment.
"The decision-making process is not finished, it is expected Friday," defence ministry spokesman Tom Kummel told AFP.
Parliament will have to approve the contract, and caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's cabinet has tried to speed up the decision ever since the party of far-right winger Geert Wilders won the most votes in last November's election.
Recent Stories
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
More Stories From World
-
Turkish e-commerce firm introduces activities aimed at women’s economic development20 seconds ago
-
Saudi Ministry of Industrial and Mineral Resources participates in Canada PDAC 202410 minutes ago
-
Russia says three children killed in eastern Ukraine shelling20 minutes ago
-
Fourth National campaign for Charitable Work to launch on Friday30 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 400 food baskets in South Africa30 minutes ago
-
Ease, safety for worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque30 minutes ago
-
Seven dead in coal mine accident in China's Shanxi40 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,100 food baskets in Indonesia40 minutes ago
-
Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays on top of China's box office chart50 minutes ago
-
China's satellite launch suffers abnormality50 minutes ago
-
One dead, 37 slightly injured in north China vehicle collision50 minutes ago
-
Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian visits Israel over Gaza conflict2 hours ago