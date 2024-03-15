Open Menu

Netherlands To Select Future Attack Submarines

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024

Netherlands to select future attack submarines

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Netherlands was set to announce Friday who it has chosen for a multi-billion-euro contract to build four submarines for its navy, with a consortium headed by France's Naval Group favoured over German and Swedish rivals.

French state-owned Naval Group has allied with Dutch company Royal IHC and is up against Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Sweden's Saab AB, which has allied with Dutch naval shipyard Damen.

The vessels will replace the Netherland's four Walrus class subs which entered service in the early 1990s, of which one was decommissioned last autumn so that its spare parts could be used to keep the other three in operation.

The Dutch defence ministry said state secretary for defence Christophe van der Maat will make the announcement Friday.

Dutch media reports say the French-led consortium has been chosen, but the companies wouldn't comment.

"The decision-making process is not finished, it is expected Friday," defence ministry spokesman Tom Kummel told AFP.

Parliament will have to approve the contract, and caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's cabinet has tried to speed up the decision ever since the party of far-right winger Geert Wilders won the most votes in last November's election.

