UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Send 230 Soldiers To Train Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Netherlands to Send 230 Soldiers to Train Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

The Netherlands will send 230 soldiers to participate in the European Union Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM) to train Ukrainian soldiers, the Dutch Defense Ministry said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Netherlands will send 230 soldiers to participate in the European Union Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM) to train Ukrainian soldiers, the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

"The defense ministry will send 230 soldiers to participate in the training mission of the European Union (EUMAM). They will train Ukraine's battalion and brigade headquarters," the ministry's statement read.

It stated that the goal of the EU mission was to train around 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year alone.

In January, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Netherlands planned to train 400 more Ukrainian soldiers this year under UK's Interflex training mission, which the country joined in August 2022, with 100 Dutch military personnel already participating in the mission.

EUMAM Ukraine was established on October 17, 2022, and is expected to last two years. The mission is engaged not only in training, but also in arming Ukrainian troops.

The training mission will reportedly be stationed in Poland and Germany. Other countries, including non-members of the European Union, have also joined its work. In addition, the mission's operational headquarters is located in Brussels, in the building of the European External Action Service.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Germany Brussels United Kingdom Poland Netherlands January August October

Recent Stories

Turkish Opposition to Announce Presidential Candid ..

Turkish Opposition to Announce Presidential Candidate Once Election Date Set - R ..

38 seconds ago
 Israel Accuses UN of Bias Due to Statement on Expa ..

Israel Accuses UN of Bias Due to Statement on Expansion of Jewish Settlements in ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden in Warsaw Says Warned Putin About 'NATO-izat ..

Biden in Warsaw Says Warned Putin About 'NATO-ization' of Finland

41 seconds ago
 Technical team of GIZ visits Water and Sanitation ..

Technical team of GIZ visits Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA)

42 seconds ago
 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Coalition Calls on Mosco ..

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Coalition Calls on Moscow to Return to New START

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber ADRC resolves int'l trade dispute

Lahore Chamber ADRC resolves int'l trade dispute

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.