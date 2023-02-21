Netherlands to Send 230 Soldiers to Train Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Netherlands will send 230 soldiers to participate in the European Union Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM) to train Ukrainian soldiers, the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

"The defense ministry will send 230 soldiers to participate in the training mission of the European Union (EUMAM). They will train Ukraine's battalion and brigade headquarters," the ministry's statement read.

It stated that the goal of the EU mission was to train around 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year alone.

In January, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Netherlands planned to train 400 more Ukrainian soldiers this year under UK's Interflex training mission, which the country joined in August 2022, with 100 Dutch military personnel already participating in the mission.

EUMAM Ukraine was established on October 17, 2022, and is expected to last two years. The mission is engaged not only in training, but also in arming Ukrainian troops.

The training mission will reportedly be stationed in Poland and Germany. Other countries, including non-members of the European Union, have also joined its work. In addition, the mission's operational headquarters is located in Brussels, in the building of the European External Action Service.