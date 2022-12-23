UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Send 8 F-35 Fighters As Part Of NATO Mission In Poland In 2023 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Netherlands to Send 8 F-35 Fighters as Part of NATO Mission in Poland in 2023 - Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Netherlands will send eight F-35 fighter jets to Poland in 2023 to participate in a NATO air patrol mission over Eastern Europe, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Dutch Defense Ministry will send eight F-35 fighter jets to Poland to protect NATO's eastern flank ...

They will monitor NATO airspace over Eastern Europe," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Dutch fighters would be in Poland in February and March.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Dutch have sent several F-35 and F-16 fighters to patrol the airspace over the eastern flank of the NATO zone. In particular, 4 F-35 fighters are deployed in Bulgaria to monitor the airspace until the end of May.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Bulgaria Poland Netherlands February March May

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

2 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

2 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

3 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

3 hours ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

3 hours ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.