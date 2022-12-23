Netherlands to Send 8 F-35 Fighters as Part of NATO Mission in Poland in 2023 - Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Netherlands will send eight F-35 fighter jets to Poland in 2023 to participate in a NATO air patrol mission over Eastern Europe, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Dutch Defense Ministry will send eight F-35 fighter jets to Poland to protect NATO's eastern flank ...

They will monitor NATO airspace over Eastern Europe," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Dutch fighters would be in Poland in February and March.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Dutch have sent several F-35 and F-16 fighters to patrol the airspace over the eastern flank of the NATO zone. In particular, 4 F-35 fighters are deployed in Bulgaria to monitor the airspace until the end of May.