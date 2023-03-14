UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Send Drone Detection Radars, Minehunter Ships To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The Netherlands will send drone detection radars and 2 Alkmaar-class minehunters to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Netherlands will send drone detection radars and 2 Alkmaar-class minehunters to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday.

"The Netherlands intends to provide Ukraine with two Alkmaar-class minehunters, starting in 2025.

Ukraine will also receive drone detection radar systems and M3 bridge and ferrying systems that enable rapid bridge building. This materiel is being purchased directly from industry partners. Netherlands Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren made an announcement to that effect in Ukraine today," the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ollongren has been on a visit to Ukraine, where she had a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

