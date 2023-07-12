Open Menu

Netherlands To Spend 2% Of GDP On Defense From 2024 - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Netherlands will be spending 2% of its gross domestic product on defense starting 2024 to meet the NATO target, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Wednesday.

"It is our commitment now. We have to get there. I am really happy that this is something we have anticipated and next year we will be on the 2%," she told a public forum on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Ollongren added that the next government would need to carry that commitment into the coming years and optimally "translate it into budgets" for 10-20 years to come "to have the predictability of being able to rely on that budget.

"This year, for instance, when we had to do budget cuts in the Netherlands the Ministry of Defense was exempted from these budget cuts," she said.

The Dutch will vote in a general election this fall after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's four-party ruling coalition resigned over a migration policy dispute last week. Rutte said he would quit politics after the polls.

