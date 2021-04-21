Netherlands to Start Administering J&J COVID-19 Vaccine on Wednesday - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Netherlands on Wednesday will start inoculating its population with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a European subsidiary of US company Johnson & Johnson, Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator, said that it found a "possible link" between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and blood-clotting events with low platelets. It added that this side effect was rare and that the vaccine's overall benefits outweigh the risks.

"Vaccination with Janssen will begin tomorrow .

.. The EMA has carefully studied and reported that there were very few reported side effects. This means that the vaccine can be used as planned and we will start doing so tomorrow," de Jonge told reporters.

The vaccine was investigated after the US food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six cases of blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets were registered. The cases were confirmed in women between the ages of 18 and 48. In total, over 7 million people have been inoculated with this vaccine in the United States.