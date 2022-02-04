Netherlands to Strengthen NATO Eastern Flank With Divers, Frigate - Government

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Netherlands will send an additional group of divers and another frigate to reinforce the NATO mission in Eastern Europe, the country's government said on Thursday.

"The Netherlands will provide (NATO) a group of divers from the Ordnance Disposal Service and an additional frigate," the government said in a statement.

This assistance is provided in addition to the strengthening of NATO forces in Eastern Europe already announced by the Netherlands on January 20. Under that pledge, the Netherlands will send two F-35 fighter jets to Bulgaria in April, and provide ground units and a ship at the disposal of the NATO response forces.

On January 24, NATO announced its decision to enhance its presence on the eastern flank, including the deployment of additional battlegroups, due to an escalation of tensions around Ukraine.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country, but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine, represent a threat to its national security.