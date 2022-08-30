Netherlands to Support Tourist Visa Ban for Russians - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Netherlands will support the EU-wide tourist visa ban for Russians, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Tuesday.

"In Europe, we will support stopping issuance of tourist visas," the minister said, as quoted by RTL Nieuws.

Hoekstra deed that the Netherlands believes the ban should not apply to other types of visas, including student, humanitarian and family visas.