Netherlands to Train 400 More Ukrainian Soldiers in 2023 - Defense Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The Netherlands plans to train 400 more Ukrainian soldiers this year under UK's Interflex training mission, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Friday.

"Between January and April 2023, about 65 (Dutch) marines will train two batches of 200 Ukrainian recruits each," Ollongren said in a letter to the Dutch House of Representatives, the country's lower house of parliament.

She also announced the government's decision to send two Patriot air defense systems and ammunition to Kiev.

"The Netherlands is participating in a cooperation project with the United States and Germany to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, including ammunition, training and maintenance.

.. It means that the Netherlands will supply (Ukraine) with two launchers and a number of missiles," Ollongren said.

In August 2022, the Netherlands joined UK's Interflex program to train Ukrainian soldiers. More than 100 Dutch military personnel are currently participating in the training.

In December, the Dutch authorities also announced the allocation of 2.5 billion Euros ($2.7$ billion) in assistance to Ukraine in 2023.