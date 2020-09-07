Netherlands Unveils $24Bln National Investment Fund to Boost Growth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Netherlands will launch a $24 billion national investment fund to shore up economic recovery and promote growth over the next five years, the government said on Monday.

"This money, stored in the National Growth Fund, will be spent on knowledge development, physical infrastructure, R&D and innovation," a press release read.

The fund will offer one-off payments to educational institutions, businesses and other parties whose projects will be vetted by an independent committee. A single payment will be no less than $35.5 million.