UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Unveils $24Bln National Investment Fund To Boost Growth

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Netherlands Unveils $24Bln National Investment Fund to Boost Growth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Netherlands will launch a $24 billion national investment fund to shore up economic recovery and promote growth over the next five years, the government said on Monday.

"This money, stored in the National Growth Fund, will be spent on knowledge development, physical infrastructure, R&D and innovation," a press release read.

The fund will offer one-off payments to educational institutions, businesses and other parties whose projects will be vetted by an independent committee. A single payment will be no less than $35.5 million.

Related Topics

Netherlands Money Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

41 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

1 hour ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

2 hours ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

2 hours ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.