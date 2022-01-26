UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Urges ECHR To Reject Russia's Objections On MH17 Claims Admissibility - Envoy

Netherlands Urges ECHR to Reject Russia's Objections on MH17 Claims Admissibility - Envoy

The Netherlands has urged the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to reject Russia's objections to the admissibility of the complaints of The Hague and Kiev in the MH17 plane crash case, Liesbeth van Heest, the MH17 task force coordinator at the Dutch foreign ministry, said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the ECHR started considering complaints of Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Donbas in 2014.

Addressing the court, the Dutch envoy said that Russia failed to challenge the admissibility of the complaints with strong arguments.

Moscow allegedly did not cooperate with the investigation and did not provide plausible evidence in the case, which could refute the evidence of the prosecution, she added.

Russia's representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Mikhail Vinogradov, said that Moscow had responded to 28 out of 29 from the Netherlands for legal assistance in the MH17 plane crash case.

