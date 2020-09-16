UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands, US Working On Coronavirus Vaccines Together - Dutch Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Netherlands, US Working on Coronavirus Vaccines Together - Dutch Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Netherlands and the United States are jointly working on vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

"We are helping each other ensure a better future. By searching for solutions to this pandemic, which is still afflicting us. For example, we're working together on developing vaccines," Blok said at a Heritage Foundation webinar.

"The US government and Johnson & Johnson have jointly invested a billion Dollars in vaccine development. Almost half of this money is going to Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Jansen, which is based in Leiden, the Netherlands," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 926,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 29.1 million.

Related Topics

World United States Netherlands Money March Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

6 hours ago

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

8 hours ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

8 hours ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

9 hours ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.