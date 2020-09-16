Netherlands, US Working on Coronavirus Vaccines Together - Dutch Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Netherlands and the United States are jointly working on vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

"We are helping each other ensure a better future. By searching for solutions to this pandemic, which is still afflicting us. For example, we're working together on developing vaccines," Blok said at a Heritage Foundation webinar.

"The US government and Johnson & Johnson have jointly invested a billion Dollars in vaccine development. Almost half of this money is going to Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Jansen, which is based in Leiden, the Netherlands," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 926,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 29.1 million.