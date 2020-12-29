UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Violated Child's Right To Nationality: UN Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:17 PM

Netherlands violated child's right to nationality: UN committee

The Netherlands violated a child's rights by failing to acknowledge that he was stateless and eligible for international protection, a UN committee found Tuesday, urging the country to change its legislation

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Netherlands violated a child's rights by failing to acknowledge that he was stateless and eligible for international protection, a UN committee found Tuesday, urging the country to change its legislation.

In its first ever decision on the right of children to acquire nationality, the UN Human Rights Committee determined that by registering the child as "nationality unknown", the Dutch authorities had violated his right to international protection and also to seek a nationality.

The case involves a boy named Denny, born in the Dutch city of Utrecht in 2010 to a Chinese mother who was trafficked to the Netherlands in 2004 at the age of 15 and forced into prostitution.

She escaped four years later, but since she herself had been abandoned at birth, she was not recorded in the civil registry in China and has been unable to obtain Chinese citizenship for herself, and unable to provide proof of Denny's nationality.

She was also unable to provide proof that her son was without a nationality, as required by Dutch law to be registered as stateless and apply for international protection. So he was registered as "nationality unknown".

With no hope of getting further support from the Dutch authorities, Denny and his mother filed a petition to the UN Committee in 2016.

They are currently living in a centre for failed asylum seekers with young children, under a permanent threat of deportation, the committee said in a statement.

"States have the responsibility to ensure that stateless children under their jurisdiction who have no possibility to acquire any other nationality are not left without legal protection," committee member Shuichi Furuya said in the statement.

"The right to nationality ensures concrete protection for individuals, in particular children." The committee pointed to official Dutch statistics showing that as of September 2016, 13,169 children under 10 were registered in the country as having "unknown nationality" -- many of them born in the Netherlands.

The committee called on the Netherlands to review its decision of Denny's application to be registered as stateless, and his application to be recognised as a Dutch citizen.

It also called on the country to provide Denny with compensation, and to review its legislation on the matter, and asked for details on what measures had been taken within 180 days.

The team of 18 independent experts monitors whether countries adhere to their human rights commitments, but does not have enforcement powers.

Related Topics

United Nations China Young Utrecht Netherlands September Citizenship 2016 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 392 points to close ..

3 minutes ago

Iran launches trial of own Covid-19 vaccine: state ..

3 minutes ago

One girl dead as powerful quake strikes central Cr ..

3 minutes ago

French fashion pioneer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

3 minutes ago

Sudanese protest against activist's torture and ki ..

7 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister asks Kashmiri expatriates to ra ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.