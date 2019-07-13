UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Wants Ex-Finance Chief To Head IMF - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:08 AM

Netherlands Wants Ex-Finance Chief to Head IMF - Reports

The Netherlands has proposed its former finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, to run the International Monetary Fund (IMF), local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Netherlands has proposed its former finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, to run the International Monetary Fund (IMF), local media reported.

His candidature was confirmed by sources to de Volkskrant daily.

The government did not officially name its top pick.

Finance chief Wopke Hoekstra reportedly said earlier it had a few candidates on its mind but one seemed to be holding really good cards.

Current IMF chief Christine Lagarde suspended her duties last week after EU leaders proposed her to lead the European Central Bank. She will assume the role in October if confirmed.

Related Topics

IMF Bank Lead Netherlands October Media Government Top

Recent Stories

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

23 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

23 minutes ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

23 minutes ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

28 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner holds open court

28 minutes ago

Russian Envoy to OPCW Warns of Possible New Chemic ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.