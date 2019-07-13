Netherlands Wants Ex-Finance Chief to Head IMF - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Netherlands has proposed its former finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, to run the International Monetary Fund (IMF), local media reported.

His candidature was confirmed by sources to de Volkskrant daily.

The government did not officially name its top pick.

Finance chief Wopke Hoekstra reportedly said earlier it had a few candidates on its mind but one seemed to be holding really good cards.

Current IMF chief Christine Lagarde suspended her duties last week after EU leaders proposed her to lead the European Central Bank. She will assume the role in October if confirmed.