Netherlands Welcomes Finland's Accession To NATO - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Netherlands Welcomes Finland's Accession to NATO - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Wopke Hoekstra, the foreign minister of the Netherlands, on Tuesday welcomed the accession of Finland to NATO and said that he was looking forward to welcoming Sweden as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finland became the 31st member of the NATO alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden, like Finland, had met all the necessary conditions to join NATO. Sweden's application has yet to be approved by Hungary and Turkey.

"Fantastic to finally welcome our Finnish friends into @NATO. The accession of #Finland will strengthen our Alliance. One in, one to go. I look forward to welcoming Sweden soon as well and greeting my colleagues @Haavisto & @TobiasBillstrom as full members at NATO HQ," he tweeted.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Turkey initially blocked the process of considering these applications, but in late June, Turkey, Sweden, and Finland signed a security memorandum that, according to Stoltenberg, addressed all of Ankara's concerns regarding the fight against terrorism and restrictions on arms transfers.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in January that Stockholm should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid due to the recent Quran-burning protests in Sweden.

More Stories From World

