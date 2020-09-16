Netherlands Welcomes US-Russia Talks on New START Treaty - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Netherlands praises negotiations between the United States and Russia on extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and supports Washington's call to include China in the process, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Tuesday.

"In this connection, I'd like to compliment the US on the first round of talks you just had with Russia on the New START Treaty. We fully support the American call to involve China in the process as well," Blok said during an online press conference, organized by the Washington-based Heritage Foundation.

The Dutch top diplomat added that he discussed the issue with Beijing as well.

New START is the only remaining legally binding Russian-US deal on nuclear arms control, and It expires in February 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed extending the New START by five years with no pre-conditions. However, the US administration keeps insisting on getting China involved in negotiations, in order to reach a new trilateral nuclear deal.