UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Will No Longer Vaccinate Young People With Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Netherlands Will No Longer Vaccinate Young People With Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) In line with Dutch Acting Health Minister Hugo de Jonge's decision, the Janssen coronavirus vaccine will no longer be administrated to young people in the Netherlands, they will be offered Moderna or Pfizer vaccines instead, RTL Nieuws broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made following a recommendation by the Ducth Health Council to inoculate young people with Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, as "these vaccines have higher effectiveness and fewer disadvantages than vaccines by AstraZeneca and Janssen."

Alarming side effects were reported following the administration of Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines, including thrombosis combined with a low platelet count.

Related Topics

Young Netherlands Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an event t ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

22 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

14 minutes ago

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to p ..

14 minutes ago

Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for C ..

14 minutes ago

Brazilian Opposition Calls for Demonstrations Agai ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.