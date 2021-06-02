Netherlands Will No Longer Vaccinate Young People With Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) In line with Dutch Acting Health Minister Hugo de Jonge's decision, the Janssen coronavirus vaccine will no longer be administrated to young people in the Netherlands, they will be offered Moderna or Pfizer vaccines instead, RTL Nieuws broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made following a recommendation by the Ducth Health Council to inoculate young people with Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, as "these vaccines have higher effectiveness and fewer disadvantages than vaccines by AstraZeneca and Janssen."

Alarming side effects were reported following the administration of Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines, including thrombosis combined with a low platelet count.