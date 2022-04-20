UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Withholds Data On Military Aid To Ukraine Over Security Concerns - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Netherlands Withholds Data on Military Aid to Ukraine Over Security Concerns - Cabinet

The Netherlands is refraining from disclosing information on the types of military supplies to Ukraine due to security concerns, the Dutch cabinet said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The Netherlands is refraining from disclosing information on the types of military supplies to Ukraine due to security concerns, the Dutch cabinet said on Wednesday.

"The Defense Ministry does not make any statement on the types of armaments or equipment supplied by the Netherlands (to Ukraine). This is done for security reasons," the cabinet said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that the Netherlands would send more arms to Ukraine, particularly "heavy materiel" and armored vehicles.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, the United States, the European Union and individual countries have been supplying Ukraine with billions of Dollars in lethal weaponry, including heavy arms such as anti-tank missiles, fighter jets, missile systems and armored vehicles.

Shortly after February 24, the Netherlands announced they would send Stinger air defense rockets and 50 Panzerfaust-3 anti-tank weapons with 400 rockets.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments to Ukraine containing arms may appear as a legitimate target for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed these statements, adding that the continuous flow of Western weapons to Ukraine is hampering negotiation process.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia European Union Vehicles United States Netherlands February May From Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

NATO Doing Their Best to Protract Active Phase of ..

NATO Doing Their Best to Protract Active Phase of Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

59 seconds ago
 European Parliament Committee Agrees on USB Type-C ..

European Parliament Committee Agrees on USB Type-C As EU Common Charger Standard

1 minute ago
 Illegal plots allotment case: Court reserves verdi ..

Illegal plots allotment case: Court reserves verdict on acquittal pleas of Asif ..

3 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Meets With Current, Fo ..

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Meets With Current, Former Leaders in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Talks With Ukraine Depend on Kiev's Readiness for ..

Talks With Ukraine Depend on Kiev's Readiness for Russia's Demands - Lavrov to C ..

3 minutes ago
 Wimbledon ban Russian and Belarusian players from ..

Wimbledon ban Russian and Belarusian players from 2022 tournament

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.