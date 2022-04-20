Netherlands Withholds Data on Military Aid to Ukraine Over Security Concerns - Cabinet

The Netherlands is refraining from disclosing information on the types of military supplies to Ukraine due to security concerns, the Dutch cabinet said on Wednesday

"The Defense Ministry does not make any statement on the types of armaments or equipment supplied by the Netherlands (to Ukraine). This is done for security reasons," the cabinet said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that the Netherlands would send more arms to Ukraine, particularly "heavy materiel" and armored vehicles.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, the United States, the European Union and individual countries have been supplying Ukraine with billions of Dollars in lethal weaponry, including heavy arms such as anti-tank missiles, fighter jets, missile systems and armored vehicles.

Shortly after February 24, the Netherlands announced they would send Stinger air defense rockets and 50 Panzerfaust-3 anti-tank weapons with 400 rockets.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments to Ukraine containing arms may appear as a legitimate target for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed these statements, adding that the continuous flow of Western weapons to Ukraine is hampering negotiation process.