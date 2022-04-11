Netherlands Working With Germany to Supply Ukraine With Money, Weapons - Rutte

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the two EU nations were working together to streamline financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

"Germany and the Netherlands are working together within EU and NATO to support Ukraine with financial, diplomatic and humanitarian assistance, and with military goods," he said on social media.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, EU countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and started supplying Ukraine with lethal aid.