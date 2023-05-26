UrduPoint.com

Neuralink Says Received US Approval To Conduct 1st Human Clinical Study Of Brain Implants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Neuralink Says Received US Approval to Conduct 1st Human Clinical Study of Brain Implants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The neural interface technology company Neuralink announced that it has received approval from the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct its first human clinical study for brain implant devices designed to eventually help people with debilitating issues.

"We are excited to share that we have received the FDA's approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Recruitment is not yet open for the company's first human clinical trial, but more information on this matter will be announced soon, the statement added.

Neuralink focuses on the creation of the first two human applications: one that will restore vision and another one that will enable the movement of muscles in people who cannot do so.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns Neuralink, previously said the overarching goal of Neuralink is to ultimately create a whole brain interface with a generalized input and output device that could interface with every aspect of the brain.

Neuralink has an experimental monkey that has had the company's chip implanted in its brain for about half a year and has not developed any side effects, Musk said.

