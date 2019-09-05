Neutral Body Needed to Investigate MH17 Crash - Malaysian Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) OSTOK, September 5 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - A new neutral body is needed to investigate the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine as the current probe may not be fully objective, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Sputnik in an interview.

Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed. Most of the passengers were Dutch, Malaysian or Australian, while the crew was Malaysian. The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) includes representatives of Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine.

"Well, in the first place, this is not a truly international forum for investigation. It is heavily weighted on the side of people who suffered because of this crash. So their views may not be fair and neutral. We need to have a neutral body to investigate [the MH17 crash]. And the findings are also something that we cannot easily accept," the prime minister said.

The new neutral body should have "experts from many countries, who are familiar with crashes like that, for them to decide what actually happened," Mohamad suggested.

"But when you have the countries that suffered because of the crash, obviously, they are bound to be a little bit biased," he added.