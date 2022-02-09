Neutralization of IS Militants in Syria Complicated due to US Forces - Russian Diplomat

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Neutralization of remaining Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) militants in northeast Syria is complicated due to illegal presence of US forces that have to leave Syria immediately, Russian Ambassador in Damascus Alexander Efimov told Sputnik.

"At one time, the forces of the Syrian army, with the support of the Russian Airforce, dealt a crushing blow to the IS, but it was not possible to finish off the terrorists who went underground, primarily for the reason that a significant part of Syria, including the Euphrates region, remains under foreign occupation," Efimov said.

The ambassador noted that the international coalition led by the United States has no legal basis to be in Syria and must immediately leave this country.

"I repeat what has been said many times: the presence in Syria of the so-called "international coalition" led by the United States has legal basis neither in the form of decisions of the UN Security Council nor in the agreement of the legitimate Syrian authorities and must be immediately stopped. Especially since the United States cannot cope with the fight against terrorism in Syria," Efimov added.