UrduPoint.com

Neutralization Of IS Militants In Syria Complicated Due To US Forces - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Neutralization of IS Militants in Syria Complicated due to US Forces - Russian Diplomat

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Neutralization of remaining Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) militants in northeast Syria is complicated due to illegal presence of US forces that have to leave Syria immediately, Russian Ambassador in Damascus Alexander Efimov told Sputnik.

"At one time, the forces of the Syrian army, with the support of the Russian Airforce, dealt a crushing blow to the IS, but it was not possible to finish off the terrorists who went underground, primarily for the reason that a significant part of Syria, including the Euphrates region, remains under foreign occupation," Efimov said.

The ambassador noted that the international coalition led by the United States has no legal basis to be in Syria and must immediately leave this country.

"I repeat what has been said many times: the presence in Syria of the so-called "international coalition" led by the United States has legal basis neither in the form of decisions of the UN Security Council nor in the agreement of the legitimate Syrian authorities and must be immediately stopped. Especially since the United States cannot cope with the fight against terrorism in Syria," Efimov added.

Related Topics

Militants Army United Nations Syria Russia Damascus United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

20 minutes ago
 The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVI ..

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Captured militants in Mozambique say insurgency 'w ..

Captured militants in Mozambique say insurgency 'weakening'

3 minutes ago
 Researchers develop millimeter-wave solar radio sp ..

Researchers develop millimeter-wave solar radio spectrum observation system

3 minutes ago
 AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: ..

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

15 minutes ago
 49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>