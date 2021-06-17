UrduPoint.com
Neutralizing Antibodies Detected In 77% Senior Volunteers After EpiVacCorona Inoculation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Neutralizing Antibodies Detected in 77% Senior Volunteers After EpiVacCorona Inoculation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Antibodies neutralizing the coronavirus were detected in 77 percent of the senior citizens inoculated with Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 in trials, Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Vector research center that developed the vaccine, said on Thursday.

"Within the framework of trials on volunteers aged 60+, virus-neutralizing antibodies were detected in 77 percent of the volunteers," Maksyutov told Russia-24 broadcaster.

More Stories From World

