Nevada, Colorado Join Western States Pact To Coordinate On Reopening Economies - Governors

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Nevada, Colorado Join Western States Pact to Coordinate on Reopening Economies - Governors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Nevada and Colorado are joining a pact with three other Western states to coordinate efforts on reopening their economies and mitigating the impact of the coronavirus, the governors of each US state said on Monday.

Earlier this month, California, Washington and Oregon launched a Western states group to coordinate the reopening of their societies and revival of their economies from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Today, Nevada is joining California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact," Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said in a Twitter message.

"I believe sharing information and best practices on how to mitigate the spread, protect the health and safety of our residents, and reopen responsibly will be invaluable."

Colorado Governor Jared Polis made a similar announcement, decisions California Governor Gavin Newsom said he welcomed.

"Today, Colorado and Nevada joined California, Oregon and Washington in our Western States Pact. The West Coast is - and will continue to be - guided by SCIENCE. We issued our stay at home orders early to keep the public healthy. We'll open our economies with that same guiding principle," he tweeted.

