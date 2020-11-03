Nevada Early Voting Turnout Exceeds Total Votes Cast in 2016 Election - Secretary of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The number of early votes cast in the battleground state of Nevada in the 2020 presidential election has surpassed the total number of votes cast in the one four years ago, data from the Nevada Secretary of State revealed on Monday.

The data shows that a total of 1,125,580 voters have cast ballots ahead of Election Day, exceeding the 1,125,429 votes cast statewide during the 2016 presidential election.

The early voting data in Nevada shows a total of 39.72 percent of votes for the Democratic nominee Joe Biden and 35.57 percent of votes for President Donald Trump.

The data also showed 51.72 percent of Nevadans cast their vote by mail while 48.28 percent voted in person.