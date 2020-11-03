UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nevada Early Voting Turnout Exceeds Total Votes Cast In 2016 Election - Secretary Of State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Nevada Early Voting Turnout Exceeds Total Votes Cast in 2016 Election - Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The number of early votes cast in the battleground state of Nevada in the 2020 presidential election has surpassed the total number of votes cast in the one four years ago, data from the Nevada Secretary of State revealed on Monday.

The data shows that a total of 1,125,580 voters have cast ballots ahead of Election Day, exceeding the 1,125,429 votes cast statewide during the 2016 presidential election.

The early voting data in Nevada shows a total of 39.72 percent of votes for the Democratic nominee Joe Biden and 35.57 percent of votes for President Donald Trump.

The data also showed 51.72 percent of Nevadans cast their vote by mail while 48.28 percent voted in person.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

2 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

2 hours ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

2 hours ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.