Nevada Governor Signs Law Allowing State To Be 1st In US To Hold Presidential Primary

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Nevada Governor Signs Law Allowing State to Be 1st in US to Hold Presidential Primary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The governor of the US state of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, has signed a law making it the nation's first state to hold a presidential Primary during a general election.

"Finally, #AB126, establishes Nevada as the first in the Nation presidential primary and this brings me great pride as the diversity and culture found in the people of the great State of Nevada undoubtedly represents the demographical composition of who we are as a Nation," Sisolak tweeted.

The signing of the law means that the state will be the first to vote at the 2024 presidential primary elections as opposed to being third, standing after Iowa and New Hampshire, according to US media reports.

The presidential primary will be held on the first Tuesday of February during a presidential election year.

