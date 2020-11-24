The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday certified Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's win in the battleground state, Chief Justice Kristina Pickering said during a meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday certified Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's win in the battleground state, Chief Justice Kristina Pickering said during a meeting.

"The 2020 vote canvass for the Nevada general election is completed," Pickering said.