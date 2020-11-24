Nevada Supreme Court Certifies Biden's Election Victory - Chief Justice
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:44 PM
The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday certified Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's win in the battleground state, Chief Justice Kristina Pickering said during a meeting
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday certified Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's win in the battleground state, Chief Justice Kristina Pickering said during a meeting.
"The 2020 vote canvass for the Nevada general election is completed," Pickering said.