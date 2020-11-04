Nevada Suspends Updates of Election Results Until Thursday Morning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The western US state of Nevada suspends updating the November 3 election results until Thursday morning, the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State has said.

"That's it for election results updates until 9:00 am [17:00 GMT] on Nov. 5," the elections division tweeted early on Wednesday.

The state has so far counted all in person early votes and in person election day votes, as well as all mail ballots through November 2.

Mail ballots received on the election day and those yet to come over the next week, as well as provisional ballots are left to count, the officials specified.

At the moment, President Donald Trump has a slim 0.6 point lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Nevada. The state has six electoral college votes.