Nevada to Continue Counting Mail Votes Coming in Until Next Tuesday - Secretary of State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The state of Nevada will continue to process mail ballots until November 10, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said, specifying that there are 123,554 ballots remaining that were either returned by mail or dropped off in person at specified locations in the state.

"Under Nevada law, mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than 5:00 pm on November 10 will be counted. This means there is an unknown number of ballots currently in the U.S. Postal Service mail stream that contain a postmark dated November 3 or earlier that will ultimately be counted if they arrive by 5:00 pm on November 10," Cegavske said in a Thursday statement.

Nevada law says that all ballots must be counted by the end of November 12, so final unofficial election results in the state are expected on November 13.

"In addition to the approximately 190,650 ballots remaining to be counted, there are two categories of ballots that are uncounted and will remain uncounted unless the voter takes the required action necessary for the ballot to be counted. First, there are approximately 2,500 provisional ballots that were cast under the requirements of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).

These ballots will only be counted if the voter satisfies the required conditions by 5:00 pm on November 6. Second, there are approximately 3,500 mail ballots that require a signature cure," Cegavske explained in her statement.

According to Nevada's secretary of state, out of the over 190,000 ballots statewide that remain to be counted, 123,554 are ballots that were either returned by mail or dropped off in person at a ballot drop-off location.

"The remaining 66,596 are ballots that were cast in person at a polling place, either during early voting or on Election Day, by voters who took advantage of Nevada's new same-day voter registration law. Of the total ballots remaining to be counted, 90 percent are in Clark County," Cegavske said.

Clark County, the largest one in the US state of Nevada, anticipates receiving the bulk of the mail-in ballots by Saturday or Sunday and will complete the counting process by November 12, according to Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is currently leading in Nevada over incumbent president Donald Trump 49.4 percent -48.5 percent, with 84 percent of the ballots having been processed.