WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Clark County, the largest one in the US state of Nevada, anticipates to receive the bulk of the mail-in ballots by Saturday or Sunday and will complete the counting process by November 12, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We're anticipating to have the bulk of our mail ballots that have been received into the system by Saturday or Sunday," Gloria said. "We won't complete it until November 12."