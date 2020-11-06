UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nevada's Clark County Anticipates Bulk Of Mail Ballots Counted Over Weekend - Registrar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Nevada's Clark County Anticipates Bulk of Mail Ballots Counted Over Weekend - Registrar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Clark County, the largest one in the US state of Nevada, anticipates receiving the bulk of the mail-in ballots by Saturday or Sunday and will complete the counting process by November 12, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We're anticipating to have the bulk of our mail ballots that have been received into the system by Saturday or Sunday," Gloria said. "We won't complete it until November 12."

Gloria added that by the end of Thursday, the Clark County will count 51,000 more ballots and report them on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is now leading in Nevada over incumbent president Donald Trump 49.4 percent -48.5 percent, with 76 percent of the ballots having been processed.

Related Topics

Trump November Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

47 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

1 hour ago

SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador strengthen cultur ..

1 hour ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

1 hour ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

1 hour ago

German Foreign Ministry Recommends Avoiding Trips ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.