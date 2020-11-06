(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Clark County, the largest one in the US state of Nevada, anticipates receiving the bulk of the mail-in ballots by Saturday or Sunday and will complete the counting process by November 12, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We're anticipating to have the bulk of our mail ballots that have been received into the system by Saturday or Sunday," Gloria said. "We won't complete it until November 12."

Gloria added that by the end of Thursday, the Clark County will count 51,000 more ballots and report them on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is now leading in Nevada over incumbent president Donald Trump 49.4 percent -48.5 percent, with 76 percent of the ballots having been processed.