Nevada's Clark County Official Says Unaware On Any Improper Ballots

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Nevada's Clark County Official Says Unaware on Any Improper Ballots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Local authorities in Nevada's biggest Clark County unaware of any improper ballots, county's voter registrar Joe Gloria told reporters on Thursday.

"We are not aware of any improper ballots that are being in process," Gloria said at the press briefing when asked about the Trump campaign accusations of counting non-residents' votes.

More Stories From World

