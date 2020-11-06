Nevada's Clark County Official Says Unaware On Any Improper Ballots
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Local authorities in Nevada's biggest Clark County unaware of any improper ballots, county's voter registrar Joe Gloria told reporters on Thursday.
"We are not aware of any improper ballots that are being in process," Gloria said at the press briefing when asked about the Trump campaign accusations of counting non-residents' votes.