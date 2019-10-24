UrduPoint.com
Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Outgoing ECB chief Mario Draghi, credited with saving the euro at the height of the eurozone debt crisis, on Thursday summed up his legacy as "never give up".

The Italian economist said he was "proud" that the European Central Bank had stayed true to its mandate during his eight-year tenure, which saw him unleash unprecedented stimulus measures.

"In a sense, this is a part of our legacy: never give up," Draghi said.

