'Never Lost Heart': Japan Back-up Keeper Plays Again After Nine-year Wait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Kawasaki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Being a back-up goalkeeper can be a thankless task but patience paid off for Japan's Shunsuke Ando this week -- when he played a match for the first time in nine years.

The 34-year-old is now in his 17th season as a professional and had made only 24 career appearances until he got the nod for Kawasaki Frontale's Asian Champions League home game against Australia's Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday.

His previous outing came in May 2016 but Ando showed no signs of rust in an assured performance as Kawasaki, who had already qualified for the next round, won 2-0.

Ando has spent all but one season at J. League first-division side Kawasaki and he told AFP he had no regrets about the way his career has panned out.

"Goalkeeper is a special position and it's not easy to change them about, but I always thought I would get my chance and I train so that I am able to perform when it comes," he said.

"I've never really lost confidence and I've never lost heart. Of course there is frustration but my motivation has never dropped."

Ando came through Kawasaki's youth system and turned professional in 2009, making his debut two years later.

He struggled to dislodge the club's regular goalkeeper and went out on loan, making 15 appearances for Shonan Bellmare before returning to his parent club the following season.

But he found his path to the Kawasaki first team still blocked, and until Tuesday night he had played just once in more than 11 years.

