'Never Regretted One Minute': US Veteran Says Arctic Convoys Became Lifetime Experience

US merchant marine veteran Howard Pfeifer, who recently received Russia's Ushakov Medal for participating in the Arctic convoys to bring vital supplies to the Soviet Union during World War II, told Sputnik that he never regretted the rather dangerous and tragic experience.

"I would say without a doubt: I never regretted one minute of this experience," Pfeifer, 97, said in response to a question whether he would repeat the Arctic Convoys experience of 1944 and 1945 from the United States to the north of Russia.

During the war, the United States provided material assistance to the Soviet Union via the North Atlantic, sending resources, provisions and arms to support the military effort against Nazi Germany. The US convoys had to deal with the inhospitable Arctic climate along with German attempts to prevent them from reaching their destination.

HONORED TO RECEIVE A MEDAL FROM RUSSIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree directing the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC to award the Ushakov Medal to 17 Americans, including Pfeifer. The medal is named after Adm. Fyodor Ushakov, the patron saint of the Russian Navy who never lost a battle.

"I am honored to receive the Ushakov award from Russia, and very thankful for the recognition," Pfeifer said.

The veteran, who currently lives with his wife in the US state of Pennsylvania, expressed how proud he is for having the opportunity to serve the United States and its allies, including Russia.

"It was an experience of a lifetime for me," Pfeifer said.

Initially, a special ceremony in honor of Pfeifer was scheduled on December 17 during the meeting of one of the veterans groups, but organizers decided to cancel it due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, so he received the medal by mail.

In 1943, Pfeifer was a 20-year-old man contemplating possible careers when his Navy officer cousin advised him to join the merchant marine. Pfeifer said he thought of the idea and then a deep desire was born for him to be enlisted.

"My cousin said: you will be traveling and be in a position where you can somewhat decide where you may go, as oppose to be in a regular Navy or Army. As a merchant marine, you have separate commitments and can somewhat select what do you want to do," Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer explained that being in the merchant marine for a young adult was a kind of romance and confided of dreaming about different countries without quite understanding all the dangers of service during the war.

"It is a very true statement," he said. "I had no idea what I was on in, and what was to take place. My cousin explained to me: 'Every trip that you make is a separate commitment. If you do not like what you are doing, then you will go to another place.'"

Pfeifer said the romantic dream about the merchant marine was broken on the very first day of sailing when he witnessed an explosion on a tanker near his ship.

"My God, it was terrible," he said, noting that the explosion was a result of a German submarine torpedo as the convoy travelled from the United States to Great Britain.

Pfeifer said it was "quite a scary time" in his life when the reality of war sank in and he began to understand how serious the situation was.

"That is the best way to say it. It was something that brought me at attention to what I was involved into. I knew, we had World War going, that was all part of it," he said.

Pfeifer's ship, the Winfred L. Smith, experienced its own problem given that the cargo, including big bombs, was not loaded well and began moving around amid the waves.

"The bombs began moving around, that is why my friend and I went below and had to stabilize the cargo," he said. "When we were done there, we took large pieces of lumber and when the ship rolled, we dropped these large pieces."

Pfeifer said the ship's crew was not told and did not know the final destination, but sailors did not complain about it.

"That was between the captain and the main officers, who did not give us details of what was happening," Pfeifer said, adding that secrecy was needed in wartime and recalling the proverb "loose lips sink ships."

Pfeifer said sailors did not discuss the areas visible from the ship, but at some point during the trip began to understand they are headed to the Soviet Union.

"As you go day after day, week after week, you can in some ways understand what is happening or what is coming up," he said.

Howard noted that he was a quartermaster who was responsible for steering the ship and this position allowed him to get insight as to what was happening.

GERMAN AIRPLANES ATTACK THE CONVOY

The first Nazi attack against the convoy that resulted in a tanker being hit was not the last one. The group of approximately 45 ships was attacked several times both from the sea and the air.

However, Pfeifer said he was not afraid in part because he was inexperienced in warfare.

"Without a doubt, it was a dangerous but interesting time, because I never had this experience in my life. Being a young man, I prayed that we would get through everything [unscathed]," he said.

One of the aerial attacks lasted for two hours and Pfeifer said he remembers it as if it happened yesterday. The German airplanes were on a reconnaissance mission and flew around the convoy, but one came down so close that Pfeifer said he could see the pilot

"I thought, 'Oh, my God.' Of course, he was reporting on what the ships did and what was going on," he said.

Asked on how difficult it was to steer the ship during the attacks and in the Arctic climate, Pfeifer said steering was his job and had to be done.

"I simply had to stay with it, and the officer in charge gave me a command of what I had to do," he said.

Pfeifer said his convoy of ships, codenamed JW 61, reached Russia's Kola Inlet in late October of 1944 without any loses. Pfeifer noted that he spent there more than two months because the unloading of the munitions took a lot of time.

"We were able to have liberty to go into town and the Soviet authorities told us where we were able to go," he said.

Per the instructions, the US sailors could visit a hotel, a cafe and a place where they could dance. At the same time, the soldiers were strongly encouraged not to go to private homes and get involved with the public.

"They gave250 rubles to each of us and said: 'This is a present from Stalin for your enjoyment while you are here,'" Pfeifer said, referring to Soviet officials. "They had places where we can eat, they had an orchestra there, we could buy something to drink and we could in fact dance."

Asked if he was happy with the gift, Pfeifer answered by saying he used the money to buy souvenirs.

"I purchased some carvings from marble and wood, and I still have some of them, believe it or not," he said.

Further asked whether he was able to date girls in the Soviet Union, Pfeifer said such acts were off limits. The American sailors were allowed to dance with the Soviet girls but all other contacts with them were restricted.

"The Soviets brought me and others to the main hall and explained that to us. Everything was perfectly clear for me," he said.

Pfeifer left the Soviet Union in January 1945, but returned with another convoy two months later - this time to the city of Murmansk. His new ship, the David B. Johnson, avoided being damaged in the German attacks, but several vessels in the convoy were destroyed.

"The Nazis knew what we were bringing to Russia and wanted to stop us," he said. "When you bring supplies to the troops, you always have that danger."

In Murmansk, one of the officers from Pfeifer's ship who was Russian-born, asked him to come ashore together. "The Soviets made a big fuss because of this guy," Pfeifer said.

Several months after the war, that officer called Pfeifer and asked to join him on a new ship.

"I said, my sailing is behind me," Pfeifer said, noting that he started a new career in construction that lasted for decades as he formed a family.

Pfeifer, who has 7 children, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, keeps warm memories of the Russian people.

The veteran emphasized that his communication with the Russian people was a tremendous experience he cherishes.

"Frankly, out of some potentially dumb things I might have done, they were very nice to me in every way. I know very well, they were hardworking people," Pfeifer said.