New $100Mln US Aid Package For Kiev Includes 18 Howitzers, 3 AN/TPQ-36 Radars - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

New $100Mln US Aid Package for Kiev Includes 18 Howitzers, 3 AN/TPQ-36 Radars - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The latest $100 million US aid package for Ukraine will include 18 155mm howitzers, 18 tactical vehicles and three AN/TPQ-36 anti-artillery radars, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"There will be 18 155 millimeter howitzers, 18 tactical vehicles (for) those howitzers, three AN/TPQ-36 Firefinder radars," Kirby told reporters.

