(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia is set to be agreed bu the next summit of the bloc scheduled for June, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday.

"We are still discussing it (the 11th package of sanctions), especially in terms of technical and legal issues.

It will be considered again by the permanent representatives on Wednesday of this week. We expect to finalize it as soon as possible, before the end of June, before the EU summit," Colonna told reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.