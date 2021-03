New $125Mln Package for Ukraine Includes 2 Patrol Boats, No Javelin Missiles - Pentagon

The new $125 million security assistance package for Ukraine includes 2 armed patrol boats but no javelin missiles, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The new $125 million security assistance package for Ukraine includes 2 armed patrol boats but no javelin missiles, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a press briefing on Monday.

"That package announced today will include two Mark 4 armed patrol boats that will help Ukraine defend its territorial waters... there are no javelin missiles included in this package," Kirby said.